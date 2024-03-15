Wide receiver Keenan Allen being traded from Los Angeles Chargers to Chicago Bears, AP sources say

Allen was leading the NFL in receptions through Week 14 last season, but he missed the final four games due to an ankle injury. He finished sixth with 108 receptions and 11th in yards with 1,243.

He has three games with 15 or more receptions over his career, the most in NFL history. That includes an 18-catch, 215-yard day last season in a Sept. 24 win at Minnesota.

Allen has eclipsed 100 catches five times in his career, one of six players in league history to accomplish that feat.

Allen's trade and the release of Mike Williams on Wednesday leaves the Chargers and new coach Jim Harbaugh lacking an experienced wide receiver.

By adding a fourth-round pick (No. 110 overall) in the deal with the Bears, the Chargers will have nine draft picks in next month's NFL draft.

