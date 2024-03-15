Nation & World News

Wide receiver Keenan Allen being traded from Los Angeles Chargers to Chicago Bears, AP sources say

The Chicago Bears are acquiring wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers for a fourth-round pick
FILE - Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) rushes past Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game Sunday, November 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. The Chicago Bears are acquiring wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers for a fourth-round pick, people informed of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By JOE REEDY and ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Two people familiar with the decision confirmed the move to The Associated Press on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t been announced.

Allen has spent his entire 11-year career with the Chargers and was the longest-tenured player on the roster. He also had a salary cap number of $34.7 million with a $5 million roster bonus due on Sunday.

Allen was leading the NFL in receptions through Week 14 last season, but he missed the final four games due to an ankle injury. He finished sixth with 108 receptions and 11th in yards with 1,243.

He has three games with 15 or more receptions over his career, the most in NFL history. That includes an 18-catch, 215-yard day last season in a Sept. 24 win at Minnesota.

Allen has eclipsed 100 catches five times in his career, one of six players in league history to accomplish that feat.

Allen's trade and the release of Mike Williams on Wednesday leaves the Chargers and new coach Jim Harbaugh lacking an experienced wide receiver.

By adding a fourth-round pick (No. 110 overall) in the deal with the Bears, the Chargers will have nine draft picks in next month's NFL draft.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

From a Trump case lawyer: Would DA Fani Willis indict defendant Fani Willis?

