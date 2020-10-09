Wichita State misconduct inquiry into coach Gregg Marshall

“I love my teammates, the city and Wichita State,” said Morris, who played at Wichita State from 2014-18. “But if I could go back to that day when he punched me, I would have left.”

Taylor transferred to the University of North Carolina Wilmington after the 2015-16 season.

Last spring, six scholarship Shockers players plus a walk-on also transferred. In addition, 2020 commit Ja’Dun Michael asked out of his letter of intent, according to The Athletic.

Team spokesman Bryan Holmgren didn’t immediately return a phone message or email from The Associated Press seeking comment. Marshall also didn’t immediately respond to an email from the AP to his assistant or a phone message seeking comment.

Stadium reported that the St. Louis law firm Tueth Keeney was hired to handle the inquiry. Michelle Basi, an attorney at the firm, didn't immediately return a phone message from the AP.