Wichita State investigating men's basketball coach

Taylor transferred to the University of North Carolina Wilmington after the 2015-16 season.

Last spring, six scholarship Shockers players plus a walk-on also transferred. In addition, 2020 commit Ja’Dun Michael asked out of his letter of intent.

Wichita State said in a statement Friday that it “acknowledges the allegations within its Men’s Basketball program brought forth by media” and that the investigation was being handled in an “expeditious and deliberate manner.”

“We have received full cooperation from university staff, coaches, and current student-athletes, and Coach Gregg Marshall and support any individual who chooses to participate in order to conduct a fair, impartial and thorough investigation,” the statement said, adding that team activities will continue as scheduled while the probe is underway.

Marshall on Thursday wrote in a text message to The Athletic, a subscription-based sports website, that he was fully participating in the process.

“I look forward to having it wrapped up as I continue to focus my energy on our team,” said Marshall, the school’s all-time winningest coach. He did not immediately respond to an email from the AP to his assistant or a phone message seeking comment.

Michelle Basi, an attorney at Tueth Keeney, the St. Louis-based law firm handling the inquiry, didn’t immediately return a phone message from the AP.