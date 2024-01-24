Why AP isn't using 'presumptive nominee' to describe leading presidential candidates

WASHINGTON (AP) — There often comes a time in modern presidential campaigns when the last bit of drama has been drained out of a party nomination fight and the crowning of the eventual standard-bearer seems like a foregone conclusion. But we're not there yet.

Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump are the front-runners for their respective parties' presidential nominations. Though you may start to hear them referred to as their parties' "presumptive nominees," The Associated Press only uses that term once a candidate has captured the number of delegates needed to win a majority vote at the national party conventions this summer.

That point won't come until after more states have voted. For both Republicans and Democrats, the earliest it could happen is March.