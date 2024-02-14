Why AP declared Tom Suozzi the winner of the George Santos seat: Race call explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi will return to Congress to replace Republican George Santos, whose 11 months representing New York's third congressional district was marked by numerous ethics scandals and ended with his expulsion in December. Suozzi's victory helps Democrats chip away at an already narrow Republican majority in the U.S. House.

The Associated Press declared Suozzi the winner at 10:03 p.m. based on an analysis of partial vote results showing him with a decisive lead in Queens and enough of a lead in Nassau County to withstand the expected boost that Republican nominee Mazi Pilip would get from votes cast on Election Day that had yet to be tabulated. At the time the call was made, Suozzi had 59% of the district-wide vote, compared to 41% for Pilip.

Suozzi took an early lead in the first reports of the night from Queens, which tends to report votes faster than the portion of the district located in Nassau County and is also friendlier electoral territory for Democrats. The first results of the night usually include ballots cast before Election Day. In subsequent batches of votes — which usually include more Election Day votes — Suozzi's advantage shrank somewhat, but he still maintained his strong overall lead. Since the issue of early voting became highly politicized in the 2020 presidential election, votes cast before Election Day have tended to favor Democrats, while votes cast on Election Day have tended to favor Republicans.