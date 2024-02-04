Why AP called South Carolina for Biden: Race call explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary on Saturday, the contest that revitalized his 2020 campaign and now has given him his first official victory in his bid for a second term.

The Associated Press declared Biden the winner at 7:23 p.m. based on an analysis of initial vote results showing him with a decisive lead in key locations throughout the state. At the time the race was called, Biden was leading statewide with about 97% of the vote, nearly double the 49% he received in the 2020 primary. Almost an hour after the race was called, Biden's vote percentage remained largely unchanged at about 97%.

His only challengers on the ballot this year, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and self-help author Marianne Williamson, each had failed to crack the 2% mark at the time Biden was declared the winner.