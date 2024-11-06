Why AP called Michigan for Trump

Trump won in deep red and more moderate GOP counties and kept within about a percentage point of Harris in politically split parts of the state.

CANDIDATES: President: Harris (D) vs. Trump (R) vs. Chase Oliver (Libertarian) vs. Jill Stein (Green) vs. Randall Terry (U.S. Taxpayers Party) v. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Natural Law Party) vs. Joseph Kishore vs. Cornel West.

WINNER: Trump.

POLL CLOSING TIME: 8 p.m. & 9 p.m. ET. Michigan covers two time zones, so most of the state started reporting results while some voters in the Upper Peninsula were casting ballots until 9 p.m. ET.

ABOUT THE RACE:

Michigan played a decisive role in determining the presidency in the previous two White House contests.

The state was one of three presidential battlegrounds, along with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, that went narrowly for Trump in 2016 after almost 30 years of supporting Democrats for president. Four years later, Democrat Joe Biden won all three states back for Democrats, with a margin in Michigan of about 154,000 votes out of more than 5.5 million votes cast.

The outcome of this year’s election teetered on a knife’s edge. Some working-class areas of the state with generational ties to Democrats gravitated toward Trump. Meanwhile, the former GOP stronghold of Grand Rapids has trended Democratic.

Trump and Harriscampaigned heavily in pursuit of Michigan's 15 electoral votes since becoming their parties' nominees, with a focus on populous Detroit and its suburbs and Kent County in the west, home of Grand Rapids and a key swing area of the state.

WHY AP CALLED THE RACE: Trump's lead in populous Wayne County, home to Detroit and Dearborn, improved on his performance there four years ago, and Harris couldn't close the gap with the remaining number of votes left to be counted.

___

Learn more about how and why the AP declares winners in U.S. elections at Explaining Election 2024, a series from The Associated Press aimed at helping make sense of the American democracy. The AP receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP's democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.