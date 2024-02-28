Why AP called Michigan for Biden: Race call explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press declared President Joe Biden the winner of Michigan’s Democratic primary based on an analysis of initial vote returns as the incumbent continues to roll toward renomination.

The AP declared Biden the winner at 9:00 p.m. ET with results showing him with an overwhelming lead in 21 locations throughout the state. At the time the race was called, Biden led with about 78% of the statewide vote, with the “uncommitted” option on the ballot a distant second at 16%. These initial returns came from a wide swath of the state, including more populous areas in and around the cities of Detroit and Grand Rapids as well as rural counties to the north.

Activists in Michigan, including younger voters and Muslim and Arab American voters, had organized an effort to vote "uncommitted" in protest of Biden's support for Israel throughout its war with Gaza. Supporters of this effort include Rep. Rashida Tlaib, whose district includes parts of Wayne and Oakland counties, and Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud. More than half the residents of Dearborn, which is just south of Detroit in Wayne County, are of Middle Eastern or North African ancestry, according to Census figures.