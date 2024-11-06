Why AP called Florida for Trump

Over 81% of the vote had been counted in Florida when the AP called the race. Harris would have needed to get 73% of the outstanding vote left to be counted in order to overtake Trump's lead.

CANDIDATES: President: Harris (D) vs. Trump (R) vs. Claudia De la Cruz ( Socialism and Liberation) vs. Chase Oliver (Libertarian) vs. Peter Sonski (American Solidarity) vs. Jill Stein (Green) vs. Randall Terry (Constitution).

WINNER: Trump

POLL CLOSING TIME: 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Florida covers two time zones.

ABOUT THE RACE: The last time Florida swung for a Democratic presidential candidate was over a decade ago, when Barack Obama beat Mitt Romney by less than a percentage point. Voters in the state haven’t looked back.

Once a pivotal battleground, Florida's political DNA has been altered by organizational stumbles by Democrats along with demographic shifts. That culminated in Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ nearly 20-point landslide win in 2022, when he clinched the longtime Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County.

It’s not just conservative seniors leaving the north to live out their golden years in the sunshine state who have rewired Florida’s politics. Immigrants fleeing a despotic Venezuelan government have been welcomed by the Republican Party, just as Cuban exiles — reliable GOP voters — were more than a generation ago.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party has struggled with candidate recruitment and money woes. Democrats also incorrectly assumed that younger generations of Cuban Americans would naturally gravitate toward the party — a prediction that hasn’t panned out. Combine all that with the fact that that advertising in the sprawling state, with has nearly a dozen different media markets, is just so dang expensive, Democrats have effectively been cast into into the political wilderness — er, Everglades.

Consider this: Young voters who will cast their first ballot this year weren’t alive when the state was the epicenter of political drama during the 2000 presidential election, when disputes over “hanging chads” and miscounted ballots made their way to the Supreme Court, which sealed George W. Bush’s 537-vote win over Democrat Al Gore.

The state is a considerable prize in presidential races, offering the winner 30 electoral votes.

WHY AP CALLED THE RACE: The AP determined that Harris had no mathematical path to victory given Trump's massive lead and the amount of outstanding vote.

