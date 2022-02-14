Whoopi Goldberg returns to 'The View' after suspension

Goldberg had been criticized for comments Jan. 31 on the daytime talk show where she said the Holocaust was not about race, but rather about man's inhumanity to others. She apologized, but ABC News President Kim Godwin told her to sit out two weeks.

“I want to thank everybody who reached out while I was away,” Goldberg said at the opening of Monday's show. “I'm telling you, people reached out from places that made me go, 'wait, wait, what? Really? OK. I listened to what everybody was saying and I was grateful.”