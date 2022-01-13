Wholesale prices jumped 9.7% , setting record for 2021

The Labor Department reported Thursday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, did slow on a monthly basis rising just rose 0.2% in December compared to November, when prices had shot up 1%.

The 12-month increase in wholesale inflation of 9.7% was also lower than a revised 9.8% increase for the 12 months ending in November. However, the government uses the December to December change for the yearly increase and on that basis the 9.7% rise was the fastest annual jump on record, far above the 0.8% increase in 2020 and the 1.4% rise in 2019.