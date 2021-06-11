WHO, UNICEF declare end of polio outbreak in the Philippines

The U.N. agencies said in a joint statement on Friday that the Philippine Department of Health concluded its response to the polio outbreak on June 3 after no cases were detected for 16 months following a massive immunization campaign and surveillance.

Philippine health officials announced that polio had re-emerged in the country in September 2019, nearly two decades after the WHO had declared the Southeast Asian nation free of the viral disease, which can cause paralysis and death. There is no known cure.