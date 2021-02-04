WHO team in Wuhan says discussions open, meetings frank

It is likely to take years to confirm the origins of the virus because of the exhaustive research, including taking animal samples, genetic analysis and epidemiological studies required to pin down an outbreak’s animal reservoir. One possibility is that a wildlife poacher might have passed the virus to traders who carried it to Wuhan but that has yet to be proven.

The first clusters of COVID-19 were detected in Wuhan in late 2019, prompting the government to put the city of 11 million under a strict 76-day lockdown. China has since reported more than 89,000 cases and 4,600 deaths, with new cases largely concentrated in its northeast and local lockdowns and travel restrictions being imposed to contain the outbreaks.

New cases of local transmission fell to just 17 on Thursday as Chinese heed government calls to skip family visits and stay put during the Lunar New Year holiday later this month.

Security personnel watch a checkpoint into the cordoned off area where a World Health Organization team is staying at a hotel in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The WHO team is investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in the province.

Dominic Dwyer of a World Health Organization team walks in the cordoned hotel area in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The WHO team is investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in the province.