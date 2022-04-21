ajc logo
X

WHO says global COVID cases, deaths declined again last week

Residents get tested during their stay at a temporary hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center to quarantine COVID-positive people in Shanghai, China on April 18, 2022. Interviews with family members of people testing positive for COVID-19, a phone call with a government health official and an independent tally raise questions about how Shanghai calculates virus cases and deaths, almost certainly resulting in a marked undercount. (Chinatopix via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents get tested during their stay at a temporary hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center to quarantine COVID-positive people in Shanghai, China on April 18, 2022. Interviews with family members of people testing positive for COVID-19, a phone call with a government health official and an independent tally raise questions about how Shanghai calculates virus cases and deaths, almost certainly resulting in a marked undercount. (Chinatopix via AP)

National & World News
1 hour ago
The World Health Organization says that the number of reported new COVID-19 cases worldwide decreased by nearly a quarter last week

BERLIN (AP) — The World Health Organization says that the number of reported new COVID-19 cases worldwide decreased by nearly a quarter last week, continuing a decline since the end of March.

The Geneva-based U.N. health agency said in a weekly report that nearly 5.59 million cases were reported between April 11 and 17, 24% fewer than in the previous week. The number of newly reported deaths dropped 21% to 18,215.

WHO said new cases declined in every region, though only by 2% in the Americas. The report was dated late Wednesday and sent to journalists on Thursday.

The agency said that “these trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries are progressively changing their COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected.”

The countries with the highest reported case numbers last week were South Korea with more than 972,000, France with over 827,000 and Germany with more than 769,000, WHO said. The highest numbers of new deaths were reported by the U.S., with 3,076, Russia with 1,784 and South Korea with 1,671.

In all, more than 502 million cases of COVID-19 and nearly 6.2 million deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported so far.

Editors' Picks
Kendall Thomas, 14, was released from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite on Tuesday, according to her family.

Credit: Family photo

After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital14h ago
Gwinnett County officials have opened a child abuse investigation after a fire killed a 10-year-old girl. (Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

Parents of 10-year-old killed in Loganville fire face child abuse investigation
10h ago
Heavy police activity could be seen at the Cleveland Avenue strip mall Wednesday afternoon, the same location where 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier was killed earlier this week.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Officer injured while chasing suspect near where security guard was killed
11h ago
Two men are accused of abducting a woman after she rejected their advances at a gas station on Glenwood Road.

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 arrested after abducting woman at DeKalb gas station, officials say
10h ago
Two men are accused of abducting a woman after she rejected their advances at a gas station on Glenwood Road.

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 arrested after abducting woman at DeKalb gas station, officials say
10h ago
People explore the new assembly hall at a ribbon cutting celebrating the new assembly hall and renovations at the Fulton County government building in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Fulton bars future employees from running for commission
11h ago
The Latest
Live updates | German exports to Russia plunge over invasion
17m ago
Putin tells forces not to storm Ukraine holdout in Mariupol
32m ago
Gaza violence intensifies as Jerusalem clashes resume
39m ago
Featured
The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his reelection bid.

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
12h ago
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
14h ago
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top