Nation & World News

Who performed at the Olympic closing ceremony? Snoop, Dr. Dre, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Snoop Dogg brought out Dr. Dre, Billie Eilish and Red Hot Chili Peppers all performed from a California beachside during the handover to the 2028 Los Angeles Games
Actor Tom Cruise is pictured on the roof of the Stade de France during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (Fabrizio Bensch/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Actor Tom Cruise is pictured on the roof of the Stade de France during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (Fabrizio Bensch/Pool Photo via AP)
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Paris has closed out two and a half extraordinary weeks of Olympic sports and emotion with a star-studded show in France’s national stadium and from Long Beach in Southern California. The French capital has handed over hosting duties for the Summer Games to the next city in line: Los Angeles in 2028.

Snoop, Dr. Dre, Billie Eilish & Red Hot!

Snoop Dogg, who's brought his star appeal to the Paris Olympics with multiple appearances on NBC, kept his momentum going in a pre-taped show from his native California. After he performed “Drop It Like Its Hot,” the rapper brought out Dr. Dre as they rapped their classic “The Next Episode" in Long Beach, California.

Billie Eilish performed “Birds of a Feather” from her third studio album “Hit Me Hard and Soft." Red Hot Chili Peppers performed the 2003 jam “Can't Stop.”

Tom Cruise makes grand entrance

Like his many “Mission Impossible” stunts, Tom Cruise dropped from the top of Stade de France while H.E.R. played her guitar. He rode a motorcycle through the audience as H.E.R. played her guitar. In a prerecorded sequence, he went through Paris before heading into a plane the parachuting into in a farmland.

H.E.R. sings U.S. national anthem

With a guitar in hand, H.E.R. sang the U.S. national anthem while Simone Biles and Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass stood behind her. She played on her custom-built Stratocaster during the Paris handover to Los Angeles.

Other music acts!

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

H.E.R. performs during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tom Cruise is lowered into the stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - U.S. artist Snoop Dogg gestures during the men's skateboarding park finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, on Aug. 7, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Billie Eilish performs during the Power Our Planet concert on the sideline of the Climate Finance conference in Paris, on June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tom Cruise is lowered on the State de France during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Paris Olympics' closing...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at closing ceremony
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Snoop Dogg has exploded on the Olympics' global stage. He's just being himself
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show11m ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show11m ago
Disney thrills fans at D23 with 'Incredibles 3' announcement, footage from 'Moana 2'34m ago
FDA approves first nasal spray to treat dangerous allergic reactions47m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From skeet to track, 16 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades