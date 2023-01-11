ajc logo
WHO, officials say Uganda's latest Ebola outbreak is over

By RISDEL KASASIRA, Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Uganda’s latest outbreak of the Ebola virus is over

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda's latest outbreak of the Ebola virus is over.

Uganda's government and the World Health Organization made the announcement Wednesday. Health Minister Ruth Aceng told journalists that no new cases had been registered in the past 42 days.

Uganda had recorded 142 cases including 56 deaths since the outbreak was announced in September. The Sudan strain of the Ebola virus, unlike the Zaire strain that has caused outbreaks in neighboring Congo in recent years, has no proven vaccine.

This outbreak was the first in a decade of the less common Sudan strain.

Ebola, which can sometimes manifest as a hemorrhagic fever, spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials.

