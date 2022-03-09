WHO issues COVID testing advice, long after critics' call

Tedros said the new recommendation for self-testing would hopefully address the inequity in testing.

“We hope that our new guidelines will also help to increase access to testing, which is too expensive for many low income countries where these tools could play an important role in expanding testing,” he said.

Unlike the massive effort to buy and distribute COVID-19 vaccines fairly, there have been few efforts to scale up mass testing in poor countries. Even with the release of the WHO's guidance this week, some experts estimate it could take until 2023 for self-testing kits to be widely available in the developing world.

___

