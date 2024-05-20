Nation & World News

Who is Iran's first vice president, Mohammad Mokhber, appointed acting president after crash?

Iran’s first Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has been appointed president of the Islamic Republic after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in the country’s northwest
By JON GAMBRELL – Associated Press
Updated May 20, 2024

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's first Vice President Mohammad Mokhber was appointed as acting president of the Islamic Republic on Monday after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in the country's northwest.

Mokhber, 68, largely has been in the shadows compared to other politicians in Iran's Shiite theocracy. Raisi's death under the constitution thrust Mokhber into public view. He is expected to serve as caretaker president for some 50 days before mandatory presidential elections in Iran.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the announcement of Mokhber's appointment in a condolence message he shared for Raisi's death in the crash Sunday. The helicopter was found Monday in northwestern Iran.

Despite his low-key public profile, Mokhber has held prominent positions with in the country's power structure, particularly in its bonyads, or charitable foundations. Those groups were fueled by donations or assets seized after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, particularly those previously associated with Iran's shah or those in his government.

Mokhber oversaw a bonyad known in English as the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order, or EIKO, referring to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The U.S. Treasury said the organization oversaw billions of dollars in assets as “a business juggernaut under the direct supervision of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that has a stake in nearly every sector of the Iranian economy, including energy, telecommunications, and financial services.”

“EIKO has systematically violated the rights of dissidents by confiscating land and property from opponents of the regime, including political opponents, religious minorities, and exiled Iranians,” the Treasury said in 2021 in sanctioning Mokhber. The European Union also had sanctioned Mokhber for a time with others over concerns then about Iran's nuclear program.

As the head of EIKO, Mokhber oversaw an effort to make a COVID-19 vaccine during the height of the pandemic, pledging to make tens of millions of doses. Only a fraction of that ever made it to the public, without explanation.

Mokhber previously worked in banking and telecommunications. He also worked at the Mostazafan Foundation, another bonyad that's a major conglomerate that manages the country’s mega-projects and businesses. While there, he found himself entangled in a bitter legal dispute between mobile phone service providers Turkcell and South Africa's MTN over potentially entering the Iranian market.

MTN ended up entering Iran. A Turkcell filing alleged Mokhber sought MTN's help in securing “certain defense equipment” in exchange for potentially working with it as opposed to Turkcell.

Mokhber used “improper influence up to and including negotiating with and on behalf of the Supreme Leader in MTN’s favor,” Turkcell later alleged in a legal filing. An MTN report later said there were no arms transfers, though it acknowledge Mokhber was a player in Iran's decision to go with MTN.

Iranian media reports suggest Mokhber, who holds a doctorate in international law, was crucial in Iranian efforts to bypass Western sanctions on its oil industry.

Mokhber has been a member of Iran’s Expediency Council since 2022, which advises the supreme leader, as well as settles disputes between parliament and the Guardian Council, Iran’s constitutional watchdog that also oversees the country’s elections.

Mokhber was born Sept. 1, 1955, in Dezful in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province to a clerical family. He served as an officer in the Revolutionary Guard's medical corps during the 1980s Iran-Iraq war, according to the pressure group United Against Nuclear Iran.

“Mokhber used the vast wealth accumulated by EIKO — at the expense of the Iranian people—to reward regime insiders like himself,” UANI said. “Managing the patronage network endeared him to the supreme leader, but at a cost.”

___

Associated Press writers Amir Vahdat and Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

FILE - Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber meets with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, on the sidelines of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member States in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 25, 2023. Iran’s supreme leader appointed Mokhber as country’s acting president Monday, May 20, 2024, after a helicopter crash killed President Ebrahim Raisi. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber poses for a photo ahead of the Second Caspian Economic Forum outside Moscow, Russia, Oct. 6, 2022. Iran’s supreme leader appointed Mokhber as country’s acting president Monday, May 20, 2024, after a helicopter crash killed President Ebrahim Raisi. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People pray for President Ebrahim Raisi in a ceremony at Vali-e-Asr square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Sunday, May 19, 2024. A helicopter carrying President Raisi, the country's foreign minister and other officials apparently crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches of Iran on Sunday, sparking a massive rescue operation in a fog-shrouded forest as the public was urged to pray. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, right, and Iranian First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member States in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting1h ago

Credit: Ariel Hart

Georgia had third-highest increase in ACA health insurance enrollment
13m ago

Credit: AJC file

OPINION
Who would want to be a university president these days? Not me
1h ago

Credit: Family Photo

KSU student killed on campus remembered as selfless, dedicated by parents

Credit: Family Photo

KSU student killed on campus remembered as selfless, dedicated by parents

Credit: AP

TRUMP TRIAL
Round 2 of fight to remove Fani Willis from Trump Fulton case gears up
The Latest

Credit: AP

Israel tries to contain fallout over ICC warrant requests after allies voice support for...
13m ago
THE LATEST
Witness testimony in Trump's hush money trial to resume with Costello on the stand
13m ago
Trump or Biden? Either way, US seems poised to preserve heavy tariffs on imports
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station
OPINION
Let’s seize this moment: It’s time to reimagine Downtown Atlanta