WHO: COVID-19 vaccination rates have dropped 50% in Africa

Africa now has adequate vaccines available, Moeti said Thursday. But as case numbers have fallen, so too has interest in being vaccinated. Only 4,281 new cases were reported on the continent last week — about 1.3% of Africa's peak during December 2021, the WHO said.

“Unfortunately, as vaccines have helped avert serious COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death, people are less fearful and also less willing to get vaccinated,” Moeti said.

Still, notable progress has been made, according to Aurelia Nguyen, special adviser with GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance. At the beginning of the year, there were 28 countries in Africa where vaccination rates were below 10%.

“And since the beginning of the year, 22 countries have moved past this milestone,” Nguyen said. “We’ve got Burkina Faso and Malawi that have become the latest countries to do so. We have Mali that is set to cross the milestone of more than 10% coverage in the coming weeks.”