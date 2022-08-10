BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash closes I-285 lanes in Fulton
ajc logo
X

WHO: COVID-19 deaths fall overall by 9%, infections stable

A man pulls his mask to get his routine COVID-19 throat swab at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Chinese authorities have closed Tibet's famed Potala Palace after a minor outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in the Himalayan region. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Combined ShapeCaption
A man pulls his mask to get his routine COVID-19 throat swab at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Chinese authorities have closed Tibet's famed Potala Palace after a minor outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in the Himalayan region. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

National & World News
46 minutes ago
The World Health Organization says in its latest weekly pandemic report that the number of coronavirus deaths fell by 9% in the last week while new cases remained relatively stable

LONDON (AP) — The number of coronavirus deaths fell by 9% in the last week while new cases remained relatively stable, according to the latest weekly pandemic report released by the World Health Organization Wednesday.

The U.N. health agency said there were more than 14,000 COVID-19 deaths in the last week and nearly 7 million new infections. The Western Pacific reported a 30% jump in cases while Africa reported a 46% drop. Cases also fell by more than 20% in the Americas and the Middle East.

The number of new deaths rose by 19% in the Middle East, while dropping by more than 70% in Africa, 15% in Europe and 10% in the Americas.

The WHO said that the omicron subvariant BA.5 remains dominant globally, accounting for nearly 70% of all virus sequences shared with the world's biggest publicly available virus database. The agency said other omicron subvariants, including BA.4 and BA.2, appear to be decreasing in prevalence as BA.5 takes over.

The WHO cautioned that its assessment of COVID-19 trends remains compromised by countries dropping many of their testing, surveillance and sequencing efforts as most countries have relaxed pandemic controls.

Still, Chinese authorities have announced new restrictions this week, after finding COVID-19 cases in the tourist island of Hainan and in Tibet. Earlier this week, the Chinese government shut down Lhasa's Potala Palace, the traditional home of the Dalai Lama, and also locked down Haikou, the capital of Hainan, in addition to several other cities including the beach resort Sanya.

About 80,000 tourists were stranded this week in Sanya after Chinese officials declared it a COVID-19 hot spot and required people to test negative five times within a week before being allowed to leave.

On Tuesday, the Chinese government sent a first planeload of 125 tourists out of Sanya and said other flights would be organized to fly out tourists in batches once they fulfilled the criteria to leave.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents wearing face masks wait in line to get their routine COVID-19 throat swabs at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Chinese authorities have closed Tibet's famed Potala Palace after a minor outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in the Himalayan region. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Residents wearing face masks wait in line to get their routine COVID-19 throat swabs at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Chinese authorities have closed Tibet's famed Potala Palace after a minor outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in the Himalayan region. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents wearing face masks wait in line to get their routine COVID-19 throat swabs at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Chinese authorities have closed Tibet's famed Potala Palace after a minor outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in the Himalayan region. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Andy Wong

Editors' Picks
Biden administration officially suspends Kemp’s plan to block ACA site3h ago
Braves’ minor-league teams, including Gwinnett, are being sold – again
3h ago
Stacey Abrams tests positive for coronavirus
2h ago
Early data shows monkeypox disproportionately affecting Black men
5h ago
Early data shows monkeypox disproportionately affecting Black men
5h ago
Five (more) things we’ve learned about the Oregon Ducks
16h ago
The Latest
Trump says he took the Fifth in NY civil investigation
10m ago
Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton
16m ago
Wall Street roars after inflation cools more than expected
16m ago
Featured
A new website will help Georgia's college-bound students compare the cost of attendance at different in-state public schools. (Julian Alexander for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Julian Alexander

5 things to know about a new website that compares Georgia colleges
5h ago
Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
21h ago
Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top