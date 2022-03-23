WHO: COVID-19 cases rise for 2nd straight week, deaths fall

WHO cautioned that with many countries dropping widespread testing programs, many infections are likely being missed and new case numbers should be interpreted cautiously.

In recent weeks, COVID-19 cases inched upward across Europe, prompted by the more infectious BA.2 subvariant of omicron and the relaxation of nearly all public health measures.

WHO Europe chief Dr. Hans Kluge said restrictions in numerous countries across the continent had been lifted “brutally - from too much to too few,” noting that in recent days, cases were rising significantly in the U.K., France, Italy and Germany.

Last week, British health minister Sajid Javid said U.K. residents should brace for a jump in COVID-19 infections but that the country was still “in a very good position” due to its high vaccination levels.

Meanwhile, China's health authorities this week reported the first coronavirus deaths in more than a year as the country battles its worst outbreak since the coronavirus was detected in Wuhan.

The semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong is also entrenched in a deadly wave of COVID-19, and the city of 7 million has recorded more deaths than mainland China during the pandemic.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said this week that authorities would consider relaxing some of its strict pandemic measures as cases begin to fall after weeks of rising cases overloaded hospitals and cemeteries.

Caption A worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant as residents get tested for the coronavirus at a site setup outside the Drum Tower, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Beijing, China. A fast-spreading variant known as "stealth omicron" is testing China's zero-tolerance strategy, which had kept the virus at bay since the deadly initial outbreak in the city of Wuhan in early 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Caption A worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant as residents get tested for the coronavirus at a site setup outside the Drum Tower, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Beijing, China. A fast-spreading variant known as "stealth omicron" is testing China's zero-tolerance strategy, which had kept the virus at bay since the deadly initial outbreak in the city of Wuhan in early 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption A health worker wearing a protective suit holds a map of sealed control area asks a security guard to open a doorway to a barricaded community which was locked down for health monitoring following the COVID-19 case detected in the area, Wednesday, March 23, 2021, in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Caption A health worker wearing a protective suit holds a map of sealed control area asks a security guard to open a doorway to a barricaded community which was locked down for health monitoring following the COVID-19 case detected in the area, Wednesday, March 23, 2021, in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption FILE - Two people wearing masks walk in Regents Park in London, Monday, March 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein Caption FILE - Two people wearing masks walk in Regents Park in London, Monday, March 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein