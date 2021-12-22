WHO chief: Blanket booster drives risk prolonging pandemic

He said it's “frankly difficult to understand” that three-quarters of health workers in Africa remain unvaccinated, and distortions in global supply mean that only half of WHO's member countries have been able to meet a target of vaccinating 40% of their populations by the end of this year.

Tedros renewed a call for manufacturers and other countries to prioritize the COVAX program to get doses to needier nations and “work together to support those who are furthest behind."

“Unless we vaccinate the whole world ... I don't think we can end this pandemic,” Tedros said. But he added that authorities now know the virus better and have effective tools to fight it; “we need to add to that comprehensive implementation and equity, and hope 2022 will end this pandemic.”

Caption Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), talks to the media regarding the coronavirus and global health priorities in 2022, during a press conference, at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)