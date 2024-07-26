Who are the flag bearers for the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony?

PARIS (AP) — Most countries will have two athletes hoisting a large flag in the boats along the Seine River for the Paris Olympics opening ceremony Friday.

It's considered an honor to be chosen for the duty at the Games, and for years there was just one flag bearer per nation. In a tradition that began at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, delegations now select one woman and one man to share the job during the curtain-raiser — although sometimes, if there's only one athlete present, that person will tote the flag alone.

That's the case this time with six teams. Belize, for example, will have its flag carried by its lone competitor, 100-meter sprinter Shaun Gill.