WHO approves Novavax vaccine for emergency use against COVID

COVID-19 vaccines train the body to recognize the virus by spotting the spike protein that coats it, but the Novavax option is made very differently than the most widely used shots.

It is a protein vaccine, made with an older technology that’s been used for years to produce other kinds of vaccines. Maryland-based Novavax uses genetic engineering to grow harmless copies of the coronavirus spike protein in insect cells. Scientists extract and purify the protein and then mix in an immune-boosting chemical.

Novavax was delayed for months because of problems lining up large-scale manufacturing. The full regimen requires two doses.

Novavax has been given emergency use authorization in Indonesia and the Philippines, has applications pending with the European Medicines Agency and Britain, and plans to file with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by year’s end.

Last summer, Novavax reported that a study of 30,000 people in the U.S. and Mexico found the vaccine was safe and 90% effective against symptomatic infection from earlier variants, similar to findings from a trial of 15,000 people in Britain. A follow-up study found a booster dose six months after the last shot could rev up virus-fighting antibodies enough to tackle the extra-contagious delta variant.

Novavax says it currently is testing how the shots will hold up against the omicron variant, and like other manufacturers has begun formulating an updated version to better match omicron in case in case it’s eventually needed.

