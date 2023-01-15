ajc logo
X

WHO appeals to China to release more COVID-19 information

National & World News
1 hour ago
The World Health Organization has appealed to China to keep releasing information about its wave of COVID-19 infections

BEIJING (AP) — The World Health Organization has appealed to China to keep releasing information about its wave of COVID-19 infections after the government announced nearly 60,000 deaths since early December following weeks of complaints it was failing to tell the world what was happening.

The announcement Saturday was the first official death toll since the ruling Communist Party abruptly dropped anti-virus restrictions in December despite a surge in infections that flooded hospitals. That left the WHO and other governments appealing for information, while the United States, South Korea and others imposed controls on visitors from China.

The government said 5,503 people died of respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 and there were 54,435 fatalities from cancer, heart disease and other ailments combined with COVID-19 between Dec. 8 and Jan. 12.

The announcement “allows for a better understanding of the epidemiological situation,” said a WHO statement. It said the WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, talked by phone with Health Minister Ma Xiaowei.

“WHO requested that this type of detailed information continued to be shared with us and the public,” the agency said.

The National Health Commission said only deaths in hospitals were counted, which means anyone who died at home wouldn’t be included. It gave no indication when or whether it might release updated numbers.

A health official said the “national emergency peak has passed” based on an 83% decline in the daily number of people going to fever clinics from a Dec. 23 high.

The report would more than double China’s official COVID-19 death toll to 10,775 since the disease was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019. China has counted only deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official toll, which excludes many fatalities that might be attributed to the virus in other countries.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: MARTA

Former official: MARTA short of cash for Atlanta, Clayton County expansions10h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Hawks sign Donovan Williams to two-way contract
12h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia wins on the road against Ole Miss
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

In second term, expect a ‘frank’ Kemp to push boundaries
20h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

In second term, expect a ‘frank’ Kemp to push boundaries
20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez reportedly agreeing to terms with Miami
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Local media: Plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal
7m ago
Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30
34m ago
Herbert, Staley ponder what went wrong in collapse at Jags
36m ago
Featured

Credit: HAND

Funeral set for Kevin Lemons, Atlanta-based gospel artist
20h ago
Photos: One more Dawg Walk for the champion Bulldogs
11h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top