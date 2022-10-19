WHO advises using 1 dose of cholera vaccine due to shortage

WHO said countries such as Haiti, Malawi and Syria were struggling to stop large outbreaks of the disease and that climate change could make epidemics more common, as the bacteria that causes the disease can reproduce more quickly in warmer water.

In 2010, cholera killed nearly 10,000 people in Haiti after the disease was imported there by U.N. peacekeepers.

WHO said that of the 36 million vaccine doses expected for 2022, 24 million were already been shipped for immunization campaigns. It said there was no short-term solution to increase production. A global task force on cholera has estimated that the world needs about 250 million cholera vaccines until 2025, both to stop outbreaks and for preventive immunization campaigns.

Shantha Biotechnics, an Indian subsidiary of the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi, previously announced that it would stop making cholera vaccines by the end of this year, leaving the world with just one manufacturer of the easy-to-produce oral vaccine: South Korean company EuBiologics.

Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO's emergencies director, said it was not possible to estimate when countries could go back to using two doses of the cholera vaccine.

“It reflects the scale of the crisis,” Ryan said, criticizing rich countries for not doing more to help boost production.

“It's a sad day for us to have to go backwards to a one-dose strategy that is life-saving,” he said. “But if cholera were spreading in industrialized and wealthy countries right now, the production costs would be covered.”