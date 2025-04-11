Whiting Foundation announces grants of $50,000 each for 10 emerging writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Ten emerging writers, from an author of speculative fiction to a poet rooted in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, have received $50,000 grants from the Whiting Foundation.

Since 1985, the foundation has had a mission to nurture "new creations" by supporting poets, playwrights and authors of fiction and nonfiction. Past winners have included Tony Kushner, André Aciman and Tracy K. Smith.

This week, the foundation announced its class of 2025. Elwin Cofman writes speculative fiction that Whiting judges say offers “illuminating sites of bawdy humor and horror,” while Karisma Price crafts post-Katrina poems that are “songs, howls, portraits, critiques.” Judges praised the essays of Aisha Sabatini Sloan for their “startling connections between the personal and the collective.”