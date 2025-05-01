Nation & World News
Whitecaps beat Inter Miami 3-1 to eliminate Lionel Messi's squad from Champions Cup

Brian White and Pedro Vite scored two minutes apart and the Vancouver Whitecaps stunned Inter Miami 3-1 in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal, spoiling Lionel Messi’s squad’s hopes of making the tournament’s final
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after missing shot on the goal during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup second-leg semifinal soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after missing shot on the goal during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup second-leg semifinal soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By ALANIS THAMES – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Brian White and Pedro Vite scored two minutes apart and the Vancouver Whitecaps stunned Inter Miami 3-1 in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal on Wednesday night, spoiling Lionel Messi's squad's hopes of making the tournament's final.

Sebastian Berhalter also scored for Vancouver, which advanced with a 5-1 aggregate to face either Cruz Azul or Tigres UNAL in the Champions Cup final on June 1.

Miami entered Wednesday's match trailing 0-2 in aggregate after being shut out in the first leg last Thursday. That meant they needed to win by at least three goals in regulation on Wednesday to advance.

Messi was held without a goal for the fourth straight match.

In the tournament’s history, four MLS clubs, including Inter Miami last week, have lost the first leg of a semifinal by a 2-0 on the road. No team has come back to advance to the final.

Those chances were dashed quickly in the second half Wednesday, when Vancouver erased a one-goal deficit minutes into the frame.

Berhalter found White for the equalizer in the 51st minute and Vite sent a deflection past Oscar Ustari in the 53rd. Berhalter, who had an assist on the first two goals, put the game away with a shot from the center of the box into the bottom left corner in the 71st.

Berhalter has accounted for all five of the Whitecaps' goals in the semis after scoring one in the opener, but he will miss the championship because of yellow card accumulation. He was shown one in the first half after a foul on Miami's Tadeo Allende.

Jordi Alba got Miami on the board with his first goal of the season nine minutes into the game on a feed from Luis Suarez. Miami couldn't capitalize on a series of chances after that.

Miami also dropped its third straight match, the first time the team has lost that many in a row in the Messi era.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, runs with the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Ali Ahmed, right, during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup second-leg semifinal soccer match, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba, right, celebrates with forward Luis Suárez (9) after scoring a goal during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup second-leg semifinal soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba, right, celebrates with forward Luis Suárez (9) after scoring a goal during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup second-leg semifinal soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, runs for the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andrés Cubas, right, during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup second-leg semifinal soccer match, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

