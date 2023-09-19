White supremacist admits threatening jury and witnesses in Pittsburgh synagogue shooter's trial

A self-proclaimed white supremacist has pleaded guilty to charges that he made online threats toward the jury and witnesses at the trial of a man who killed 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
X

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A self-proclaimed white supremacist pleaded guilty Tuesday to making online threats toward the jury and witnesses at the trial of a man who killed 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue, the U.S. Justice Department said.

As part of his plea agreement in federal court for West Virginia's northern district, Hardy Carroll Lloyd admitted that the actual or perceived Jewish faith of the government witnesses and victims in the trial of Robert Bowers prompted him to target the jury and witnesses.

Lloyd, 45, of Follansbee, West Virginia, faces more than six years in prison if the plea agreement is accepted by the court.

The Justice Department described Lloyd as a self-proclaimed leader of a white supremacy movement. Prosecutors said Lloyd, who was arrested on Aug. 10, sent threatening social media posts and emails along with comments on websites during Bowers' trial. Lloyd pleaded guilty to obstruction of the due administration of justice.

Bowers was sentenced to death last month after a jury determined that capital punishment was appropriate.

“Hardy Lloyd attempted to obstruct the federal hate crimes trial of the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “His guilty plea underscores that anyone who attempts to obstruct a federal trial by threatening or intimidating jurors or witnesses will be met with the full force of the Justice Department.”

In May 2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety offered a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Lloyd’s arrest after he allegedly posted a series of comments online threatening to carry a firearm onto the Texas Capitol grounds and challenge any police officer who tried to “take enforcement actions” against him. A statement from the department said Lloyd was a convicted felon.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Georgia Trump electors at the heart of alleged ‘conspiracy’2h ago

Credit: Family photo

Metro prosecutor gets to work pushing for justice after brother’s slaying
1h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Bulldogs seeing red over scoring failures
1h ago

Credit: Fulton County Commission

Details coming Wednesday on transferring Fulton inmates to far-away facilities
5h ago

Credit: Fulton County Commission

Details coming Wednesday on transferring Fulton inmates to far-away facilities
5h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

The Rusty Nail closing on Buford Highway after nearly 50 years
2h ago
The Latest
A teen girl found an iPhone in an airplane bathroom. Her family says it was put there to...
18m ago
India expels Canadian diplomat, escalating tensions after Trudeau accuses India in Sikh's...
19m ago
Women who say they were abused by a onetime Jesuit artist denounce an apparent...
22m ago
Featured

VIDEO: What happens during a government shutdown?
Georgia Republicans in Congress divided on consequences, benefits of federal shutdown
Speaker McCarthy is running out of options to stop a shutdown as conservatives balk at a...
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top