White Sox to unveil a graphic installation honoring Pope Leo XIV

The Chicago White Sox plan to unveil a graphic installation on Monday that honors Pope Leo XIV
Chicago White Sox fans dressed as popes look on from the bleachers at Wrigley Field before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago White Sox fans dressed as popes look on from the bleachers at Wrigley Field before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
By JAY COHEN – Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox plan to unveil a graphic installation on Monday that honors Pope Leo XIV.

Robert Prevost became the first pope from the U.S. in the history of the Catholic Church when he was elected on May 8. The Chicago-born missionary, who took the name Leo XIV, is a White Sox fan, according to his brother, John.

The graphic installation at Rate Field marks the location where the future pope cheered for Chicago in Game 1 of the 2005 World Series. The White Sox beat the Astros 5-3 on their way to a four-game sweep for the title.

The team said the pillar artwork commemorates the pope's Chicago roots “and the unifying power of baseball on the world stage.”

According to the White Sox, the pope attended the game with the late Ed Schmit, a family friend and season ticket holder. They knew each other through their work at a Catholic high school on Chicago's South Side, and Schmit’s son, Nick, remains the account holder for the pope’s World Series seat.

The White Sox, who have struggled on the field in recent years, and their fans have embraced their connection to the new pope since he was elected. The team said it sent a jersey and a hat to the Vatican after the announcement.

A group of White Sox fans dressed as the pope and watched a 13-3 loss to the crosstown Cubs from the bleachers at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon.

Pope Leo XIV leaves the Augustinian General House in Rome after a visit, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

A Chicago Cubs fan dressed as a pope holds a "W" flag after the Cubs defeated the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game Friday, May 16, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

From left, U.S. Cardinals Blase Cupich of Chicago, Joseph Tobin of Newark, Timothy Dolan of NY, and Daniel Di Nardo, archbishop emeritus of Galveston Houston, attend a press conference at the North American College in Rome, Friday, May 9, 2025, one day after U.S. Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected Pope Leo XIV. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

FILE - A pride flag is seen in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Oct. 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation's largest cable companies. (Courtesy of Cox Communications)

