Nation & World News

White Sox stay at 120 losses as Flexen shines in 7-0 victory over Angels

The Chicago White Sox averted a record-breaking loss for the third straight day, beating the Los Angeles Angels 7-0 behind Chris Flexen’s sharp pitching performance
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Chris Flexen delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Chris Flexen delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By JAY COHEN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox averted a record-breaking loss for the third straight day, beating the Los Angeles Angels 7-0 on Thursday behind Chris Flexen's sharp pitching performance.

Chicago improved to 39-120 with its three-game sweep of Los Angeles. It has been tied with the 1962 New York Mets for the modern major league record for losses since Sunday's 4-2 setback at San Diego.

The White Sox have three games left this weekend at Detroit. They finished their home schedule with a 23-58 record.

Flexen (3-15) struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings in his first win since May 8. The right-hander was winless in his previous 23 starts, a franchise record.

Los Angeles dropped to 63-96 to set a franchise record for losses in a season. It went 1-6 on its final trip to finish with a 31-50 road record — the most road losses for the team since it went 27-53 in 1996.

The Angels had just six hits — five off Flexen. They managed just five runs and 19 hits in the series at Chicago.

The White Sox put it away with a season-high seven runs in the fifth inning, helped by an error on shortstop Jack López. Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run single, and Lenyn Sosa doubled home two more runs.

López moved from second base to shortstop after Zach Neto departed because of right shoulder irritation. Neto got hurt when he tried to take second on a pitch in the dirt in the fourth.

Vaughn had three of Chicago's 12 hits in front of a crowd of 15,678 on a sunny afternoon. Sosa, Zach DeLoach and Dominic Fletcher each had two.

Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson (10-15) permitted five runs, four earned, and four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: 1B Nolan Schanuel got the day off after he fouled a ball off his right leg in the first inning of Wednesday night's loss. Manager Ron Washington said Schanuel could play this weekend. “He’s moving around better,” Washington said. “We’ll see where he is when we get back to Anaheim.”

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Reid Detmers (4-8, 6.67 ERA) takes the mound on Friday night against Texas. RHP Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.35 ERA) goes for the visiting Rangers.

White Sox: Garrett Crochet (6-12, 3.68 ERA) starts on Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Detroit. The All-Star left-hander has a career-high 203 strikeouts in 142 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Chicago White Sox's Miguel Vargas scores past Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe, off Andrew Vaughn's two-run single during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn, left, and Luis Robert Jr. celebrate after scoring on Lenyn Sosa's two-run double off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto holds his shoulder as he heads to the dugout after being caught trying to steal second during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chicago White Sox fans hold up signs as others try to catch T-shirts during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels,, Sept. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson heads to the dugout after being pulled in the fifth inning of a baseball game by manager Ron Washington on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans watch the third inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans watch the third inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

White Sox lose 119th game to tie the AL record as the Padres win 6-2 behind 3 home runs
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

White Sox remain at 120 losses as Benintendi singles in 10th for 4-3 win over Angels
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

White Sox lose 120th game to tie post-1900 record by the 1962 expansion New York Mets
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Olson homers twice and Sale wins his major league-leading 18th as the Braves rout the...
The Latest
Tropical Weather Latest: Helene becomes a major Category 3 hurricane as it heads toward...27m ago
Harris blasts proposals for Ukraine to cede territory to Russia during Zelenskyy meeting38m ago
The UN's nuclear chief says the world needs to pursue dialogue with North Korea over...42m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

LIVE UPDATES
Hurricane Helene will make landfall tonight: What to expect in Georgia27m ago
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents