ajc logo
X

White Sox SS Tim Anderson to IL with right groin strain

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson reacts after being injured while throwing to first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson reacts after being injured while throwing to first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

National & World News
46 minutes ago
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is headed for the injured list after he left Sunday’s game against the Cubs with a right groin strain

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is headed for the injured list after he left Sunday's game against the Cubs with a right groin strain.

Anderson went down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins' fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out. He appeared to be favoring his right side as he was helped off the field.

The team said he will be evaluated further on Monday.

“It’s definitely a groin issue. The severity is going to depend on the further check, but he’s going on the IL for sure,” manager Tony La Russa said. “He made that spin, not sure exactly if he got his spike stuck or something. That’s typical, he goes on the IL making a great play at the time we needed it.”

It's another tough break for the struggling White Sox, who have been hit hard by injuries this year. Anderson went 1 for 2 with a first-inning single and ranks among the league leaders with a .356 batting average.

Danny Mendick replaced Anderson at shortstop.

“It’s devastating," said teammate Jake Burger, who singled in the winning run in the 12th inning of the team's 5-4 victory. "We were all around him. You saw all nine guys out there around him. It’s tough. He’s such a leader and such an impactful person in this clubhouse that it will be tough. But he’ll always be with us no matter what it is.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson lies on the field after being injured while throwing to first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson lies on the field after being injured while throwing to first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson lies on the field after being injured while throwing to first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Credit: Paul Beaty

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is helped off the field after being injured while throwing to first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is helped off the field after being injured while throwing to first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is helped off the field after being injured while throwing to first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Credit: Paul Beaty

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is helped off the field after being injured while throwing to first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is helped off the field after being injured while throwing to first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is helped off the field after being injured while throwing to first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Credit: Paul Beaty

Editors' Picks
Braves call up top prospect Michael Harris for his MLB debut
Braves paying the price for committing long-term to Marcell Ozuna
Chip Caray, Jeff Francoeur enjoy the fan perspective broadcasting in stands
Georgia, Georgia Tech in contention halfway through NCAA Golf Championship
21h ago
Georgia, Georgia Tech in contention halfway through NCAA Golf Championship
21h ago
‘It’s way more fun’: Braves’ starter Kyle Wright finally feels comfortable
The Latest
Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'
19m ago
Governors diverge on gun control, school security efforts
19m ago
1st hurricane of 2022, Agatha heads for Mexico tourist towns
22m ago
Featured
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Christa Brown, of Denver, Colo., speaks during a rally in Birmingham, Ala., outside the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting. Brown, an author and retired attorney, says she was abused by a Southern Baptist minister as a child. After reading an investigative report released by the SBC on Sunday, May 22, 2022, Brown said it “fundamentally confirms what Southern Baptist clergy sex abuse survivors have been saying for decades. ... I view this investigative report as a beginning, not an end. The work will continue." (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Credit: Julie Bennett

Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
Man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ Coweta judge has seen
Atlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top