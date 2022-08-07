ajc logo
White Sox shortstop Anderson starts reduced 2-day suspension

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson throw to first to complete the double play after forcing Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien at second in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Corey Seager was out at first. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson had his suspension for making contact with an umpire late last month cut from three to two games.

Anderson sat out the afternoon game at the Texas Rangers to begin the suspension, which will end with the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City on Tuesday. Leury Garcia, primarily a second baseman, was in Sunday’s starting lineup at shortstop.

Major League Baseball suspended the All-Star shortstop Anderson for three games initially (and fined him an undisclosed amount) for making contact on July 29 with plate umpire Nick Mahrley during an argument.

Anderson appealed, and his suspension was reduced.

“We just picked a day … seemed to make the most sense,” manager Tony La Russa said of starting the suspension.

Anderson is hitting .301 this season, but hasn't had a hit in his last 15 at-bats.

In other roster moves, the White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte and optioned RHP reliever Tanner Banks.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

