Kemp rejects talk of special session, says punishing Fani Willis carries risks

White Sox promote former player Chris Getz to general manager

The Chicago White Sox promoted Chris Getz to general manager, staying inside the organization for the position almost two decades after the franchise last won a playoff series

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox promoted Chris Getz to general manager on Thursday, staying inside the organization for the position almost two decades after the franchise last won a playoff series.

Getz is replacing Rick Hahn, who was fired by chairman Jerry Reinsdorf along with president of baseball operations Ken Williams on Aug. 22. Williams was in his 11th season as executive vice president after serving as the club's general manager for 12 years. Hahn had been with Chicago since 2002.

The White Sox have a total of three victories in three playoff appearances since winning the 2005 World Series. They began this year with postseason aspirations, but they are fourth in the AL Central with a 53-81 record after Wednesday's 10-5 victory at Baltimore.

Getz, who turned 40 on Wednesday, was hired by Chicago in October 2016 as the team's director of player development. He was promoted to assistant general manager in January 2021. He was also promoted to senior vice president on Thursday.

But Getz's ties to the organization go back to his playing days. He was drafted by the team twice and spent the first two of his seven big league seasons with the White Sox.

Getz's promotion is likely a positive sign for first-year manager Pedro Grifol. Getz played for Kansas City from 2010 to 2013 and also worked for the Royals after his playing career. Before he was hired by Chicago in November, Grifol spent the previous 10 seasons in a variety of coaching roles with Kansas City.

Getz takes over amid a difficult period for the franchise. Days after Williams and Hahn were fired, two women were injured in a shooting that occurred during a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field. Chicago police are investigating what happened, including whether the gun was fired inside or outside of the facility.

There is also uncertainty about the franchise's long-term future at its South Side ballpark. Reinsdorf, 87, rarely speaks with the media.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

