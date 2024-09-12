White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf `impressed' by team's professionalism during `very painful' season

CHICAGO (AP) — With his team slogging through the worst season in franchise history, Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf said this has been a “very painful” year but he's been “impressed” by the professional attitude from players and staff.

Reinsdorf issued a statement Wednesday in response to several requests from media outlets, the club said. Chicago is 33-114, nearing the record for most losses by a major league team since 1900 — set by the 1962 New York Mets with 120 in their inaugural season.

“Everyone in this organization is extremely unhappy with the results of this season, that goes without saying," Reinsdorf said. “This year has been very painful for all, especially our fans. We did not arrive here overnight, and solutions won’t happen overnight either. Going back to last year, we have made difficult decisions and changes to begin building a foundation for future success.”