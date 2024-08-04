Nation & World News

White Sox losing streak reaches 19 as Kepler hits go-ahead, 7th-inning homer in Twins' 6-2 win

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Touki Toussaint delivers against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Touki Toussaint delivers against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
By TYLER MASON – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago White Sox extended their team-record losing streak to 19, giving up Max Kepler’s tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning that lifted the Minnesota Twins to a 6-2 win on Saturday night.

Chicago’s losing streak is the longest since Baltimore dropped 19 in a row during a 21-game slide in August 2021.

Kepler, who entered in the fifth inning as a pinch hitter, hit his seventh home run of the season. The drive to right off Touki Toussaint (0-1) sent the Twins to their 11th win in 12 games against the White Sox this season.

Willi Castro hit a two-run single in a three-run eighth on the 13th pitch of his at-bat against John Brebbia and Brooks Lee added an RBI single.

Chicago has been outscored 118-41 during its skid and has scored three or fewer runs in 14 of 15 games since the All-Star break. At 27-86, the White Sox are on pace to finish 39-123, which would be the most losses since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders of the National League went 20-134.

Chicago has not won since July 10. The White Sox have been outscored 81-38 in the eighth inning this year.

Kepler homered three days after he was hit on the head by an attempted throw by New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez. Kepler did not play in Friday's series opener.

Bailey Ober (11-5) won his third straight start, allowing two runs and two hits in seven innings. His last loss was to the White Sox on July 10.

White Sox starter Garrett Crochet allowed one hit in four innings, Ryan Jeffers' solo homer in the second. Brooks Lee hit an RBI single in the fifth against Toussaint.

Korey Lee hit a tying RBI triple in the fifth and Brooks Baldwin made it 2-2 with his first big league homer in the sixth.

The crowd of 38,289 marked the second sellout at Target Field this year.

MAUER HONORED

Prior to Saturday’s game, the Twins honored Hall of Fame inductee Joe Mauer, the catcher who spent his entire 15-year career with his hometown team. The Twins will unveil a bronze statue of Mauer outside of Target Field next year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa participated in on-field running and fielding drills as he works his way back from plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

UP NEXT

RHP Chris Flexen (2-10, 5.13 ERA) starts Sunday’s series finale for Chicago, while Minnesota counters with RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (3-2, 3.74).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets (32) scores on a triple hit by Korey Lee during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Minnesota Twins' Ryan Jeffers is congratulated for his solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet delivers against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Chicago White Sox shortstop Brooks Baldwin throws to second base for a double play on a ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Carlos Santana during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Former Minnesota Twins player Joe Mauer speaks during a ceremony honoring his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Twins, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

