Nation & World News

White Sox lose 21st straight game, tying AL record set by 1988 Baltimore Orioles, falling 5-1 to A's

The Chicago White Sox lost their 21st straight game, tying the American League record with a 5-1 defeat to the Oakland Athletics as Max Schuemann hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the fourth inning
Chicago White Sox players react from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chicago White Sox players react from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By BEN ROSS – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox lost their 21st straight game, tying the American League record with a 5-1 defeat to the Oakland Athletics on Monday night as Max Schuemann hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the fourth inning.

Chicago is on the longest losing streak since the 1988 Baltimore Orioles lost 21 in a row. The NL record since 1900 is held by the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies, who lost 23 straight.

The major league low belongs to the 1889 Louisville Colonels, an American Association team that lost 26 consecutive games during a 27-111 season.

“We talk about it every day,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said of the streak. “Everybody knows what it is. It’s 21 in a row. It sucks. It’s not fun. It’s painful. It hurts. You name it. However you want to describe it. It’s not for lack of effort. Nobody wants to come out here and lose, so we’ve just got to put a good game together and put this behind us.”

Chicago, which last won on July 10 in a doubleheader opener against Minnesota, dropped to 27-88 and is on pace to finish 38-124, which would be the most losses since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders of the National League went 20-134. The White Sox have been held to one run or none 32 times.

“You just try to turn the page,” outfielder Corey Julks said. “Look forward to the next day, bounce back, don’t dwell on the loss, just try to learn from them and get better each day. ... We’re just trying to rally as a team and find a way to get a win.”

Tyler Nevin’s first-inning sacrifice fly put the A’s ahead, but Andrew Benintendi tied the score with an RBI single against JP Sears (9-8) in the fourth.

JJ Bleday doubled in the bottom half off Ky Bush (0-1), a 24-year-old left-hander making his big league debut. Zack Gelof walked and Darell Hernaiz was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Schuemann grounded a single between shortstop and third that bounced into left for a 3-1 lead.

Lawrence Butler hit a sixth-inning homer against Chad Kuhl, his 13th home run this season.

Gelof added a run in the eighth when he sprinted home from first after Jared Shuster’s pitch bounced away from catcher Korey Lee as Schuemann struck out. Lee looked toward Gelof at third and threw to first baseman Andrew Vaughn for the out, and Gelof ran home as Vaughn’s throw skipped past Lee.

“Our whole plan coming into this series was to continue our focus, focus on the details of the game, play the game the way we know we’re capable of, and we did that tonight,” A's manager Mark Kotsay said.

Sears allowed three hits in seven innings with five strikeouts and a walk, improving to 5-1 in his last six decisions.

“I thought his outing was great,” Kotsay said. “Five strikeouts, just one earned run. He managed the game great.”

Austin Adams and Tyler Ferguson finished a four-hitter that took just 2 hours, 15 minutes, and included eight overall hits.

Bush allowed three runs, two hits and five walks over four innings with three strikeouts. He played college baseball at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga.

“Got the first one out of the way,” Bush said. “Obviously, a little amped up. But happy to debut and just be here.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Dominic Leone (right elbow inflammation) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. RHP Prelander Berroa and LHP Sammy Peralta were optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

Athletics: RHP Mason Miller (fractured left pinky finger) threw batting practice and could return from the 10-day IL as soon as Wednesday, according to Kotsay.

UP NEXT

White Sox rookie RHP Jonathan Cannon (1-5, 4.11 ERA) will start Tuesday night opposite A’s RHP Ross Stripling (2-10, 5.64).

—-

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol looks toward the dugout during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Oakland Athletics' Zack Gelof, right, slides home to score against Chicago White Sox catcher Korey Lee during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum sit behind signs calling for Oakland Athletics management to sell the team during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Athletics and the Chicago White Sox in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chicago White Sox pitcher Chad Kuhl, bottom center, pitches against Oakland Athletics' Darell Hernaiz during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Oakland Athletics' Lawrence Butler celebrates after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Oakland Athletics' Lawrence Butler, right, is congratulated by third base coach Eric Martins (3) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

White Sox beaten 13-7 by Twins for 20th straight loss, longest MLB skid in 36 years
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

White Sox losing streak reaches 19 as Kepler hits go-ahead, 7th-inning homer in Twins'...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Matt Olson, Travis d’Arnaud go back to back twice as Braves win series over Brewers
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves are weird. All of baseball is weird
The Latest
Japan's share benchmark soars nearly 11% a day after massive sell-offs that shook Wall...24m ago
Harris wins Democratic presidential nomination in virtual roll call. Here's how the...31m ago
The Latest: Harris, facing a crucial week, closes in on running mate pick33m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photo

Julie Chrisley wants to stay in prison during upcoming Atlanta hearing
Trump-backed Georgia Election Board seeks new rules and focuses on Fulton County
Black women entrepreneurs fear attacks on DEI funding threaten future