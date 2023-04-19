X

White Sox have combined no-hitter through 7 vs. Phillies

White Sox pitchers Lucas Giolito and Kendall Graveman have a combined no-hitter through seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox pitchers Lucas Giolito and Kendall Graveman have a combined no-hitter through seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Giolito was pulled after throwing 102 pitches in six innings for Chicago Tuesday night in the second game of a doubleheader. He struck out seven, walked one and hit a batter. Giolito threw a no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25, 2020.

Graveman came on in the seventh and retired the side on eight pitches.

Giolito was aided by a leaping catch by left fielder Romy Gonzalez to rob Alec Bohm of an extra-base hit in the fifth.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

