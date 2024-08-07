Nation & World News

White Sox end AL record-tying losing streak at 21 games with a 5-1 victory over the Athletics

Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox snapped their American League record-tying losing streak at 21 games on Tuesday night, beating the Oakland Athletics 5-1
Chicago White Sox's Andrew Benintendi watches his two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Benintendi watches his two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN – Associated Press
23 minutes ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox snapped their American League record-tying losing streak at 21 games on Tuesday night, beating the Oakland Athletics 5-1.

Chicago on Monday matched the longest losing streak since the 1988 Baltimore Orioles lost 21 in a row, falling to the Athletics 5-1. The NL record since 1900 is held by the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies, who lost 23 straight.

The major league low belongs to the 1889 Louisville Colonels, an American Association team that lost 26 consecutive games during a 27-111 season.

Chicago, which had last won on July 10 in a doubleheader opener against Minnesota, moved to 28-88. The White Sox have been held to one run or none 32 times this season.

Chicago White Sox's Brooks Baldwin (27) scores on a wild pitch thrown by Oakland Athletics pitcher Michel Otañez during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. crashes into the wall while catching a fly ball hit by Oakland Athletics' Max Schuemann during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Benintendi, right, celebrates with third base coach Eddie Rodriguez after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Chicago White Sox fans cheer on during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn hits an RBI single against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Oakland Athletics' Zack Gelof strikes out against the Chicago White Sox to end the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Chicago White Sox's Lenyn Sosa, right, watches as Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers, left, is unable to catch a wild pitch thrown by Michel Otañez during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. Brooks Baldwin scored on the play. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Chicago White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas throws to first for the out on Oakland Athletics' Max Schuemann during the seventh inning of a baseball game,Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Chicago White Sox shortstop Nicky Lopez throws to first for the out on Oakland Athletics' JJ Bleday during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Benintendi, right, celebrates with Gavin Sheets, left, after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

