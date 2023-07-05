White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr. says he will participate in baseball's Home Run Derby

BreakingNews
Chicago White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr. plans to participate in baseball’s Home Run Derby in Seattle on Monday

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr. plans to participate in baseball's Home Run Derby in Seattle on Monday.

Robert made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram, with a highlight video and a caption saying "The Panther is ready for the Home Run Derby! #homerunderby2023."

“I’m pretty sure I’m going to feel very happy during those two days,” Robert said. “It’s going to be very special for me.”

Robert will now be participating in another showcase event after being selected to his first All-Star team. He was second in the American League behind Shohei Ohtani with 25 homers, to go along with a .276 average and 49 RBIs.

“If he’s happy about it, I’m happy about it,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “It’s a great experience. I remember Salvy (Salvador Perez) doing it over there in Kansas City. He was pretty pumped about it, and he had a really good time.”

Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García also is part for the field for the Home Run Derby. He was batting .258 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs heading into Wednesday night's game at Boston.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

