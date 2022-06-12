ajc logo
X

White Kansas fire supervisor suspended over racist sweater

National & World News
1 hour ago
A white Wichita Fire Department supervisor who texted a photo of himself wearing a sweater featuring a naked Black man has been suspended for three days without pay in one of the harshest penalties yet over racist, homophobic and sexist texts that were shared among the city’s SWAT team members

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A white Wichita Fire Department supervisor who texted a photo of himself wearing a sweater featuring a naked Black man has been suspended for three days without pay in one of the harshest penalties yet over racist, homophobic and sexist texts that were shared among the city's SWAT team members.

Capt. Keith Niemann, who was punished this month, shared the image in a WhatsApp chat with the message, "having a good morning at the firehouse," The Wichita Eagle reported.

Another white fire supervisor was also disciplined for sending an image showing a naked Black man doctored into a scene from the popular holiday movie “A Christmas Story.” But that supervisor's identity and punishment haven't been made public.

Fire Chief Tammy Snow said she is “deeply disappointed” in the two supervisors, who served as medics on the SWAT team. They have returned to work.

Stephanie Yeager, the business manager for the local branch of the union that represents the firefighters, the International Association of Fire Fighters, said Niemann was sorry and didn’t understand the significance of the image.

She said she thinks the city is trying to "make an example" out of Niemann, who was originally given a reprimand, because the police department was criticized for giving light punishments to its implicated officers.

Some of the 10-plus officers caught up in the investigation had fatally shot people and sent messages joking about shooting and beating people. They were given coaching and mentoring.

The only officer put on leave for a few days was one who insulted former chief Gordon Ramsay.

The interim police chief, Lemuel Moore, could give additional punishment to police officers. He has forwarded his recommendations to the city's legal department.

Editors' Picks
Abrams vows to raise minimum teacher pay to $50K if elected governor1h ago
Toddler at center of Newton County Amber Alert has died
40m ago
4 victims ID’d in fatal shooting at restaurant in DeKalb mall
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
6m ago
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
6m ago
Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam
1h ago
The Latest
Moscow-backed officials try to solidify rule in Ukraine
4m ago
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
6m ago
Ukraine hails teen drone operator who spied Russian armor
8m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top