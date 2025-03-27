White House withdraws Rep. Elise Stefanik's nomination for UN ambassador over tight GOP House margin

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The White House has withdrawn Rep. Elise Stefanik's nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, a stunning turnaround for President Donald Trump's Cabinet pick after her confirmation had been stalled over concerns about Republicans' tight margins in the House.

Trump confirmed the decision in a Truth Social post on Thursday, saying that it was “essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress.”

“We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning. I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress,” he said.