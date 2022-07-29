ajc logo
X

White House to host attorneys to discuss abortion access

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice, June 13, 2022 in Washington. Garland told reporters Wednesday, July 19, that “we do not do our investigations in public,” and in explaining his silence on the question, called the Jan. 6 probe “the most important investigation that the Justice Department has ever entered into.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice, June 13, 2022 in Washington. Garland told reporters Wednesday, July 19, that “we do not do our investigations in public,” and in explaining his silence on the question, called the Jan. 6 probe “the most important investigation that the Justice Department has ever entered into.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

National & World News
By SEUNG MIN KIM, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Attorney General Merrick Garland will headline a White House event that will bring together pro bono lawyers, bar associations and public interest groups to discuss how best to offer legal services and protections for women seeking abortions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland will headline a White House event Friday that will bring together pro bono lawyers, bar associations and public interest groups to discuss how best to offer legal services and protections for women seeking abortions.

The effort is part of an executive order signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month aimed at protecting access to abortion after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that established a constitutional right to the procedure.

On Friday, attorneys will work to "encourage robust legal representation of those seeking reproductive care services," the White House said in announcing the event. Garland will be accompanied by White House counsel Stuart Delery, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, himself a lawyer.

Among the issues the attorneys will discuss at the Friday afternoon event are: travel for abortions, what to do when women are denied the procedure and criminalization of the practice, according to the White House.

Biden has said he cannot, on his own, restore access to abortion nationwide and has been calling on voters to elect to Congress this fall a sufficient number of Democrats who could then vote to codify the rights of Roe v. Wade. But his administration has come under significant pressure from advocacy groups to use his executive powers, including declaring a public health emergency on abortion.

___

Follow AP's coverage of abortion at https://apnews.com/hub/abortion.

Editors' Picks
OPINION: Georgia student loan borrowers deserve a break3h ago
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in August
23h ago
Beazer Homes to relocate HQ to Brookhaven
1h ago
The Jolt: The Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker ad wars begin.
2h ago
The Jolt: The Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker ad wars begin.
2h ago
Roswell woman dies after being hit by truck on her morning jog
14h ago
The Latest
After abortion ruling, WVa could become 1st to pass new bill
3m ago
US markets head higher in face of more grim inflation news
4m ago
Floyd family, others see inequality in penalties for ex-cops
5m ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top