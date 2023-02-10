X
Dark Mode Toggle

White House says no Biden interview prior to Super Bowl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
58 minutes ago
The annual presidential interview during the Super Bowl pregame show apparently won't be happening this year

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden apparently won't be giving a pregame interview for the Super Bowl, which is being broadcast by Fox on Sunday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday that Biden had been “looking forward” to an interview with the little-known streaming service Fox Soul, but that Fox opted out. Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A presidential interview during the Super Bowl pregame show has become something of a tradition over the past two decades, usually conducted by the news division of the network broadcasting the game.

In 2021, Biden spoke to CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell prior to the game, and last year spoke with NBC News' Lester Holt.

There was some question what would happen with Fox, whose opinion hosts consistently hammer Biden on the air. Fox News opinion hosts have conducted past presidential interviews: Bill O'Reilly questioned Barack Obama in 2011 and 2014, and Donald Trump in 2017. Sean Hannity interviewed Trump in 2020.

It was not immediately clear who would have been in line to speak to Biden, and how Fox Soul entered the picture.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Pitch clock highlights new rules Braves will adjust to during spring training 6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Trades make Hawks better but still not good enough to beat East’s best
21h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech stifled in second half by Clemson
4h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-UGA players Davis, Dean bypassed by Falcons are now in Super Bowl LVII
23h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-UGA players Davis, Dean bypassed by Falcons are now in Super Bowl LVII
23h ago

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Two Sprayberry grads among 8 Georgia players in Super Bowl
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Pro-Western Recean set to succeed Moldova's PM who resigned
11m ago
Tiny California mouse wins Guinness award for longevity
16m ago
EPA awards $1B to clean up 22 toxic waste sites nationwide
17m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
21h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top