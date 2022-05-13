ajc logo
White House releases financial disclosures for Biden, Harris

President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, on May 10, 2022. The Biden administration is taking first steps to release $45 billion to ensure that every American has access to high-speed internet by roughly 2028, inviting governors and other leaders on Friday to start the application process. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, on May 10, 2022. The Biden administration is taking first steps to release $45 billion to ensure that every American has access to high-speed internet by roughly 2028, inviting governors and other leaders on Friday to start the application process. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

National & World News
By CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press
46 minutes ago
New reports detail the personal finances of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House released financial disclosure reports for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday showing that the president's personal finances have changed little since last year.

Biden's report, which includes information on first lady Jill Biden, showed that he earned a modest amount of outside income during his first year as president, pulling in almost $30,000 in book royalties. His wife earned between $15,000 and $50,000 from book sales.

The report lists some income and assets only within a range, showing the couple's assets were worth between $1.05 million and $2.58 million.

They owe between $250,000 and $500,000 on a mortgage on their Delaware home, plus between $30,000 and $100,000 on other loans.

Harris reported significantly more in book royalties. Most of the money came from sales of “The Truths We Hold,” which was published in 2019. She earned $456,000 total.

Harris is married to Doug Emhoff, a lawyer and law professor. Together, their assets total between $3.42 million and $8.29 million.

They owe between $1 million and $5 million on a mortgage on their home.

Vice President Kamala Harris leaves the Senate chamber to speak to the media about a procedural vote that did not pass on the Women's Health Protection Act to codify the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris leaves the Senate chamber to speak to the media about a procedural vote that did not pass on the Women's Health Protection Act to codify the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris leaves the Senate chamber to speak to the media about a procedural vote that did not pass on the Women's Health Protection Act to codify the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

