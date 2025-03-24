Trump will nominate acting CDC director Susan Monarez for the position, White House official says

Earlier this month, the White House withdrew the nomination of Weldon, a former Florida congressman, to lead the CDC. Weldon told the media his nomination was withdrawn because “there were not enough votes to get me confirmed.”

Weldon was closely aligned with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. health secretary who for years has been one of the nation’s leading anti-vaccine activists.

The CDC is based in Atlanta and has a $9.2 billion core budget. It was created nearly 80 years ago to prevent the spread of malaria in the U.S. Its mission was later expanded, and it gradually became a global leader on infectious and chronic diseases and a go-to source of health information.

As CBS News reported, Monarez, who was previously deputy director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, has been serving as the CDC’s acting head since January. Monarez is likely to face questions over the role she’s played in controversial decisions at the agency in recent months, including undermining the independence of the CDC’s flagship medical research publication, abruptly delaying a meeting of the outside vaccine advisers and plans to research whether vaccines cause autism — long after its scientists had debunked the claims.