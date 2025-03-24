Trump will nominate acting CDC director Susan Monarez for the position, White House official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will nominate Dr. Susan Monarez, the acting director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to the job, a White House official confirmed Monday.
Trump abruptly withdrew the nomination of his first pick, David Weldon, earlier this month.
Monarez has been serving as the CDC’s acting director since January. She came from an outside federal government agency, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health.
Earlier this month, the White House withdrew the nomination of Weldon, a former Florida congressman, to lead the CDC. Weldon told the media his nomination was withdrawn because “there were not enough votes to get me confirmed.”
Weldon was closely aligned with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. health secretary who for years has been one of the nation’s leading anti-vaccine activists.
The CDC is based in Atlanta and has a $9.2 billion core budget. It was created nearly 80 years ago to prevent the spread of malaria in the U.S. Its mission was later expanded, and it gradually became a global leader on infectious and chronic diseases and a go-to source of health information.
As CBS News reported, Monarez, who was previously deputy director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, has been serving as the CDC’s acting head since January. Monarez is likely to face questions over the role she’s played in controversial decisions at the agency in recent months, including undermining the independence of the CDC’s flagship medical research publication, abruptly delaying a meeting of the outside vaccine advisers and plans to research whether vaccines cause autism — long after its scientists had debunked the claims.
Keep Reading
Georgia could lose nearly all HIV prevention funds with proposed CDC cuts
Georgia's HIV prevention program is 100% funded by the federal government.
CDC protesters ask RFK Jr. to visit Atlanta and see their work
Atlanta-based workers are baffled by Trump administration cuts to research that directly supports departmental health improvement goals.
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Georgia is planning one of the largest cancellations of voter registrations in U.S. history
About 455,000 inactive Georgia voter registrations are scheduled for cancellation this summer. It will be the largest removal since Georgia set a national record in 2017.
Art of the failed deal: How Murphy Crossing development fell apart
The development would have brought stable housing to a historically neglected part of Atlanta. What exactly derailed the project depends on whom you ask.
Congress investigates group founded by Stacey Abrams
A congressional committee has requested the board’s file on the New Georgia Project as it investigates possible foreign influence on American elections.