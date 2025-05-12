White House correspondents protest lack of wire reporters on Air Force One

The group representing White House journalists said Monday it was disturbed that the Trump administration barred any wire service news reporters from traveling with the president on Air Force One to the Middle East.

No reporters from The Associated Press, Bloomberg or Reuters was on the plane, where presidents often take questions from traveling members of the press.

“Their reports are distributed quickly to thousands of news outlets and millions of readers throughout the world every day, so all have equal access to coverage of the presidency,” the White House Correspondents’ Association said in a statement. “This change is a disservice to every American who deserves to know what their highest elected leader is up to, as quickly as possible.”