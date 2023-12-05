White House condemns protests at Jewish-owned Philadelphia restaurant

Solomonov and Cook are two of the most prominent restaurateurs in Philadelphia. Their company, CookNSolo, oversees a portfolio of restaurants, both casual and full-service, that includes Goldie, Dizengoff, Laser Wolf and Zahav, the latter of which was named the outstanding restaurant in America at the 2019 James Beard Awards. Solomonov has publicly said that he shifted his focus as a cook to Israeli cuisine after the death of his brother, David, who was killed on Yom Kippur while on duty with the Israel Defense Forces in 2003. After the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, which left at least 1,200 dead and led to the capture of dozens of hostages, United Hatzalah announced a program to provide medical supplies and training to the IDF.

Through a spokeswoman, the CookNSolo founders declined to comment on the Sunday protests. Others however spoke out publicly, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who has, according to the Jewish Times of Israel, “long woven his Jewish identity into his politics.” Shapiro held a news conference on Monday to condemn the targeting of Goldie.

“This was beyond peacefully protesting some policy difference in the Middle East,” the governor said. “The purposeful gathering of a mob outside of a restaurant simply because it is owned by a Jewish person, well, that’s antisemitism, plain and simple.”

Other politicians, from Pennsylvania and beyond, echoed Shapiro’s comments, including the Philadelphia mayor, a U.S. senator and representatives and even those inside the White House. During his campaign for the White House in 2019 and 2020, President Biden established his headquarters in Philadelphia, just a few blocks from a location of Goldie. It was apparently a staff favorite.

“It is antisemitic and completely unjustifiable to target restaurants that serve Israeli food over disagreements with Israeli policy, as Governor Shapiro has underlined,” said White House spokesperson Andrew Bates in a statement forwarded to The Washington Post.

“This behavior reveals the kind of cruel and senseless double standard that is a calling card of antisemitism,” Bates continued. “President Biden has fought against the evil of antisemitism his entire life, including by launching the first national strategy to counter this hate in American history. He will always stand up firmly against these sorts of undignified actions.”

CookNSolo restaurants, among others in Philadelphia, have been targeted by the Philadelphia Free Palestine Coalition since October. On its Facebook page, the coalition called for a boycott of Goldie, Dizengoff, Zahav, Laser Wolf and other “Zionist” businesses in Philadelphia for taking part of “an ongoing colonial campaign of stealing, appropriating and profiting off of Palestinian food and culture as a means of erasing Palestinian existence.”

In a statement on its Instagram page on Monday, the coalition said it “has been protesting, and will continue to protest, Israel’s decades long violent colonization of Palestine, the most recent manifestation of which is the ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.”

Nearly 16,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 40,000 wounded in Gaza since war broke out on Oct. 7, according to the Palestinian health minister. Most of the dead, according to reports, are civilians, not members of Hamas. Hundreds more Palestinians have died since fighting resumed on Friday following a seven-day humanitarian cease-fire to free hostages.

Though Solomonov is not speaking to the media about the protests, he has addressed the issue in the recent past. Last month at a Jewish Community Center event in Philadelphia, he expressed support for Palestine’s rights to self-determination and to have its own state, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer. But he said protests of Israeli food businesses are misdirected.

“I think if you’re trying to find reason or verbiage to invalidate Israel, or the right to Jews to have a homeland . . . you’ll literally use whatever you have, and an easy way to do that is to say that all the food is all stolen,” Solomonov told the audience, according to the Inquirer’s report. The chef added that, “without a question or a doubt, part of Israeli food is Palestinian influenced,” but he suggested that “saying that Israeli food is stolen from Palestinians, is just another way of saying that the land is stolen, that they don’t have a right to be there.”

Even as politicians rebuke protesters for their actions, including forceful statements from U.S. Sen. John Fetterman and Pennsylvania state senator Nikil Saval, Islamic civil liberties organizations are pointing out an apparent double standard in some public comments, or lack of them.

In a statement posted on its Instagram account, the Pennsylvania chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations specifically called out Shapiro. The governor, the council wrote, “has a responsibility to respect peaceful protest and stand up for all his Pennsylvania residents, including those whose houses of worship have been targeted and those that were gunned down because they wore a keffiyyeh.”