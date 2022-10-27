Biden's top aide is admonished for violating the Hatch Act

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that "we are not perfect, but our violations have been few.”

“Ron is very careful and takes the Hatch Act very seriously in his media appearances and his use of Twitter, but he got it wrong this time,” she said. “He fixed it as soon as it was pointed out and and took the warning to be more more careful seriously.”

Jean-Pierre often cites the Hatch Act in deflecting political questions during news briefings. Earlier this week she was asked whether Biden was doing everything he can possibly do to get Democrats across the finish line in the Nov. 8 elections.

"I have to be careful of what I say, because we do respect the Hatch Act here in this administration,” she said.