White House again criticizes FBI director for voting remarks

“Well, with all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding e-mails in his own FBI, let alone figuring out whether there is any kind of voter fraud.”

He then suggested that Wray needed more information about the allegations of voter fraud that have surfaced in several places.

“Perhaps he needs to get involved on the ground and then he would change his testimony on Capitol Hill,” Meadows said.

It was unusually pointed criticism of an FBI director, especially one who was appointed by Trump.

In his testimony to the Senate Homeland Security committee on Thursday, Wray said the FBI takes “all election-related threats seriously,” including voter fraud or voter suppression.

But in response to a question from Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, the FBI director said the agency has not seen evidence of widespread voter fraud, at least not to date.

“Now, we have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it’s by mail or otherwise,” he said. “We have seen voter fraud at the local level from time to time.”

It was the kind of nuanced answer that riled Trump last week when Wray was asked at a House hearing by lawmakers about antifa, and its role in the violence that has marred peaceful protests in recent months.

Wray said antifa activists were a serious concern and that the FBI has launched investigations into people who identity with it and have engaged in violence. But, he said, “It’s not a group or an organization. It’s a movement or an ideology," which angered the president and some of his supporters who want to see it treated like a terrorist group.

He told the Senate this week that people who associate themselves with antifa have organized locally or regionally but not at a national level. He also said there were “militia types" under investigation for violent activities during the protests as well.

“We sometimes refer to it as almost like a salad bar of ideology, a little bit of this, a little bit of that," he said.